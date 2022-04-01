Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 31, 2022DOI

Moral work in victim–offender meetings

by Christopher Birkbeck and Greg Smith
Published onMay 31, 2022
Although many studies of restorative justice touch on its moral dimensions, they provide a rather fragmentary view of the moral work that takes place in meetings between victims and offenders. We treat moral work as a discursive phenomenon that emerges through the evaluative rendering of character and behaviour in extended sequences of talk. Using transcripts from four victim–offender meetings, we explore how participants work within the structural constraints of the script to develop or resist particular moral conceptions of the incident, themselves and each other. We identify the significant role of the facilitator in the construction of narratives and reflections by the offender and victim, and find that ambivalence, selective attention and persuasion all appear to be necessary for achieving the moral work implied by the script.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
