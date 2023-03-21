Skip to main content
FutureU - Clustering Users of a Smartphone App-Intervention Based on Usage and Engagement

This file contains the preregistration of a study in which we will examine whether different clusters can be identified in how users use an intervention smartphone application (“app”) and feel engaged with it. Moreover, we will study how the identified clusters relate to ...

by Aniek Marieke Siezenga, Esther Mertens, and Jean-Louis van Gelder
This file contains the preregistration of a study in which we will examine whether different clusters can be identified in how users use an intervention smartphone application (“app”) and feel engaged with it. Moreover, we will study how the identified clusters relate to intervention effects, and whether individual characteristics, i.e., HEXACO personality traits and self-efficacy, relate to cluster membership.

 

