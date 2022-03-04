Skip to main content
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA LabPreprints + Working Papers
Published on Apr 04, 2022DOI

The efficacy of prosecutor-led, adult diversion for misdemeanor offenses

An evaluation of the Accelerated Misdemeanor Program (AMP) to quantify the effect of diversion on recidivism outcomes, future fees, future sanction time, and expungement rates.

by Viet Nyugen
Published onApr 04, 2022
Description

The DATA Lab collaborated with Viet Nguyen of Penn Criminology to evaluate the Accelerated Misdemeanor Program (AMP), a diversion program initiated in 2010. The program offers opportunity for expungement to non-violent misdemeanor offenders with no prior convictions in the previous 10 years after completion of a community service sentence and payment of associated court fees. AMP’s objective is to move away from creating criminal records for low-level offenses, which can prevent access to pro-social institutions like education, employment, and familial activities. This study analyzes AMP’s impact on long-term recidivism outcomes and the future amount of court-imposed fees and sanctions, as well as exploring the programs effect on dismissals and expungements.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
