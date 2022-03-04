The efficacy of prosecutor-led, adult diversion for misdemeanor offenses

Description

The DATA Lab collaborated with Viet Nguyen of Penn Criminology to evaluate the Accelerated Misdemeanor Program (AMP), a diversion program initiated in 2010. The program offers opportunity for expungement to non-violent misdemeanor offenders with no prior convictions in the previous 10 years after completion of a community service sentence and payment of associated court fees. AMP’s objective is to move away from creating criminal records for low-level offenses, which can prevent access to pro-social institutions like education, employment, and familial activities. This study analyzes AMP’s impact on long-term recidivism outcomes and the future amount of court-imposed fees and sanctions, as well as exploring the programs effect on dismissals and expungements.