University of Missouri—St. Louis, Department of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Miami, Department of Sociology
Published on Aug 25, 2022DOI

Infectious disease surveillance in U.S. jails: Findings from a national survey

While infectious diseases (ID) are a well-documented public health issue in carceral settings, research on ID screening and treatment in jails is lacking. A survey was sent to 1,126 jails in the United States to identify the prevalence of health screenings at intake and ...

by Morgan Maner, Marisa Omori, Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein, Curt G. Beckwith, and Kathryn Nowotny
Published onAug 25, 2022
  • Published on Aug 25, 2022
  • journals.plos.org
While infectious diseases (ID) are a well-documented public health issue in carceral settings, research on ID screening and treatment in jails is lacking. A survey was sent to 1,126 jails in the United States to identify the prevalence of health screenings at intake and characteristics of care for ID; 371 surveys were completed correctly and analyzed. Despite conflicting Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, only seven percent of surveyed jails test individuals for HIV at admission. In 46% of jails, non-healthcare personnel perform ID screenings. Jails in less urban areas were more likely to report healthcare screenings performed by correctional officers. Survey findings indicate that HIV, HCV and TB testing during jail admissions and access to PrEP are severely lacking in less urban jails in particular. Recommendations are provided to improve ID surveillance and address the burden of ID in correctional facilities.

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with