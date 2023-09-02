Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
News
Published on Oct 02, 2023DOI

CrimRxiv launches its Consortium - An international, institutional network of open criminology's leaders, supporters, & providers

CrimRxiv, criminology’s global open access hub and repository, has announced the CrimRxiv Consortium: an international, institutional network to advance open criminology for impact and social justice. The Consortium launched with seventeen Founding Members from ...

Published onOct 02, 2023
CrimRxiv launches its Consortium - An international, institutional network of open criminology's leaders, supporters, & providers
key-enterThis Pub is a Supplement to
CrimRxiv Consortium
  • Hide Description
  • crimrxiv.com
Description

Visit the CrimRxiv Consortium's landing-page and view all Founding Members at crimrxiv.com/consortium

CrimRxiv, criminology’s global open access (OA) hub and repository, has announced the CrimRxiv Consortium: an international, institutional network to advance open criminology for impact and social justice. The Consortium launched with seventeen Founding Members from Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, and United States.

“This network is years in the making,” said CrimRxiv’s founder and associate director for sustainability, Scott Jacques, a professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “We will invent, implement, and improve high-ROI ways to make criminology free for everyone.”

The Consortium is led by CrimRxiv’s biggest supporters to date:

  • University of Manchester (UoM), Department of Criminology, the home of CrimRxiv since March

  • UoM, Office for Open Research, a global leader and innovator in OA

  • Knowledge Futures (KF), maker of CrimRxiv’s open-source publishing platform, PubPub

They are joined by fourteen world-leading criminology groups:

  • Georgia State University, Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group

  • John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Research & Evaluation Center

  • Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & Law

  • Northeastern University, Center on Crime, Race & Justice

  • Simon Fraser University, School of Criminology

  • Temple University, Department of Criminal Justice

  • UCL, Bentham Project

  • Université de Montréal, École de Criminologie

  • University of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Center

  • University of Georgia, Department of Sociology

  • University of Missouri—St. Louis, Dept. of Criminology & Criminal Justice

  • University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice

  • University of Texas at Dallas, Criminology & Criminal Justice

  • University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumara New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime Science

“This is our field’s most important network of institutional leaders,” Jacques said. “They’re changing our ecosystem from closed to open access. It’s a huge challenge and responsibility. It’s an even bigger opportunity and privilege. Working together is utilitarian.”

To incentivize and thank institutions for their participation in the Consortium, each member receives its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their authors’ OA publications from across the internet. Other member-benefits are:

The Consortium’s launch coincides with CrimRxiv’s transition to a new director. Judith Aldridge, a professor of criminology at UoM, is stepping-down from the position. A subsequent announcement will name her successor. Jacques said of Aldridge, “It’s impossible to overstate her impact on criminology. CrimRxiv went to Manchester because of her. It’s flourishing because of her. She’ll always be our Queen.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with