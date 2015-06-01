Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 01, 2015DOI

Blamestorming, blamemongers and scapegoats: Allocating blame in the criminal justice process

by Gavin Dingwall and Tim Hillier
Published onJul 01, 2015
Blamestorming, blamemongers and scapegoats: Allocating blame in the criminal justice process
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Blamestorming, blamemongers and scapegoats
by Gavin Dingwall and Tim Hillier
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jan 29, 2015
  • dx.doi.org
Description

We live in a society that is increasingly preoccupied with allocating blame: when something goes wrong someone must be to blame. Bringing together philosophical, psychological, and sociological accounts of blame, this is the first detailed socio-legal account of the role of blame in which the authors present a novel study of the legal process of blame attribution, set in the context of criminalisation as a social and political process. The book identifies the problematic and elusive nature of blame and contrasts this with the uncritical way in which it is often used in the criminal justice process. Using a range of examples, the book addresses a number of contemporary issues including moral luck, blame amplification and growing criminalisation. The authors conclude that whilst allocation of blame is often simplistic and arbitrary and reflects little more than the ability of the powerful to coerce the marginalised, deconstructing the process of blame attribution would allow more progressive alternatives to be advanced.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with