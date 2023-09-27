New development: From blanket coverage to patchwork quilt—rethinking organizational responses to fraud in the National Health Service in England

Description

This article presents first-hand experience of those delivering counter fraud services, demonstrating the extent of disjointedness in responses to fraud against the National Health Service (NHS). This sample study of local counter fraud specialists working across England, indicates that the current counter fraud landscape creates the structure and conditions for reduced ‘effectiveness’ of counter fraud provisions, including great variability across regions and across types of fraud. This article evidences the need for future research to better understand and strengthen counter fraud provision across the NHS.