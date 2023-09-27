Skip to main content
Published on Oct 27, 2023

New development: From blanket coverage to patchwork quilt—rethinking organizational responses to fraud in the National Health Service in England

by Cerian Griffiths, Alan Doig, Jackie Harvey, Katie Benson, and Nicholas Lord
New development: From blanket coverage to patchwork quilt—rethinking organizational responses to fraud in the National Health Service in England
by Cerian Griffiths, Alan Doig, Jackie Harvey, Katie Benson, and Nicholas Lord
Description

This article presents first-hand experience of those delivering counter fraud services, demonstrating the extent of disjointedness in responses to fraud against the National Health Service (NHS). This sample study of local counter fraud specialists working across England, indicates that the current counter fraud landscape creates the structure and conditions for reduced ‘effectiveness’ of counter fraud provisions, including great variability across regions and across types of fraud. This article evidences the need for future research to better understand and strengthen counter fraud provision across the NHS.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
