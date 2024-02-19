Cultural Efficacy: Relevance of Ethnic Identity and Cultural Values to Disciplined Behavior in One Tribal Community: Expanding the Paradigm of Criminology

Abstract

This study explores the associations between a Native American Indian ethnic identity and its accompanying cultural values to an individual’s decision to refrain from criminal behavior. Data were gathered during the Southern Ute Indian Community Safety Survey, a study of crime and violence on the reservation involving Indian (n = 312) and non-Indian (n = 355) respondents who completed a 72-item survey questionnaire. Qualitative data from Indians (n = 85) who participated in one-hour face-to-face structured interviews were quantified and analyzed. Using a variety of analytical techniques, it was found Indians have primarily culturally-based reasons for refraining from criminal behavior. The implications from these findings are broad and span multiple disciplines beyond criminology to include psychology, anthropology, and ethnic studies.