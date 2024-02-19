Skip to main content
Preprints + Working Papers
Published on Mar 19, 2024

Cultural Efficacy: Relevance of Ethnic Identity and Cultural Values to Disciplined Behavior in One Tribal Community: Expanding the Paradigm of Criminology

by Dr. Julie C. Abril, PhD
Published onMar 19, 2024
Abstract

This study explores the associations between a Native American Indian ethnic identity and its accompanying cultural values to an individual’s decision to refrain from criminal behavior.  Data were gathered during the Southern Ute Indian Community Safety Survey, a study of crime and violence on the reservation involving Indian (n = 312) and non-Indian (n = 355) respondents who completed a 72-item survey questionnaire.  Qualitative data from Indians (n = 85) who participated in one-hour face-to-face structured interviews were quantified and analyzed.  Using a variety of analytical techniques, it was found Indians have primarily culturally-based reasons for refraining from criminal behavior.  The implications from these findings are broad and span multiple disciplines beyond criminology to include psychology, anthropology, and ethnic studies.

Relevance of Identity and CVs to Disciplined Behavior in One Native American Indian Tribal Community ARTICLE-61710811833671.pdf
736 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
