Overturning Convictions--and an Era: Conviction Integrity Unit Report January 2018 - June 2021

A report detailing the work of the Conviction Integrity Unit from January 2018 through June 2021. The report encompasses exonerations, commutations, sentencing adjustments, active investigations, cases declined or closed, and cases awaiting review. It highlights the 20 individuals exonerated in this time period, all but one of the which occurred because of official misconduct committed by prosecutors and/or police, such as withholding exculpatory evidence, coercing false confessions, or committing perjury.