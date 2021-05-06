Skip to main content
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA Lab
Published on Jun 06, 2021

Overturning Convictions—and an Era: Conviction Integrity Unit Report January 2018 - June 2021

Our sworn oath as prosecutors is to seek justice unconditionally, with no limit as to time. When we discover past injustices, we must not only right those wrongs, but implement policies to ensure that they do not occur again in the future. This report describes how ...

by Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA Lab
Published onJun 06, 2021
Description

A report detailing the work of the Conviction Integrity Unit from January 2018 through June 2021. The report encompasses exonerations, commutations, sentencing adjustments, active investigations, cases declined or closed, and cases awaiting review. It highlights the 20 individuals exonerated in this time period, all but one of the which occurred because of official misconduct committed by prosecutors and/or police, such as withholding exculpatory evidence, coercing false confessions, or committing perjury.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
