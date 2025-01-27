Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Preprints + Working Papers
Published on Jan 27, 2025DOI

RESEARCH NOTE Reliability of Native American Indian Cultural Identity Measures

by Dr. Julie C. Abril, PhD
Published onJan 27, 2025
RESEARCH NOTE Reliability of Native American Indian Cultural Identity Measures
·

Abstract

This Research Note discusses the reliability of nine core Native American cultural identity measures solicited from survey respondents during the Southern Ute Indian Community Safety Survey (SUICSS), a USDOJ-sponsored study of crime and violence, to the same data collected during the personal interview section of the SUICSS.  To further support findings from this study, these data were tested against a different dataset developed from an earlier study of Native American identities among women housed in a prison (ORW). Using t-tests and principle component factor analysis, it is demonstrated that (1) the SUICSS interview data are statistically-related to data collected from survey respondents and (2) the SUICSS data are statistically congruent with the prisoner (ORW) data.  Therefore, the survey and interview data form the SUICSS should be used simultaneously within the same dataset.

RESEARCH NOTE Reliability of Native American Indian Cultural Identity Measures-61737931752388.pdf
409 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with