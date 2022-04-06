Skip to main content
Published on May 06, 2022

Calories, commerce, and culture: The multiple valuations of food in prison

by Collins Ifeonu, Kevin D. Haggerty, and Sandra M. Bucerius
Published on May 06, 2022
Calories, commerce, and culture: The multiple valuations of food in prison
Calories, commerce, and culture: The multiple valuations of food in prison
by Collins Ifeonu, Kevin D. Haggerty, and Sandra M. Bucerius
  Published on May 02, 2022
In the last two decades, a body of critical scholarship has emerged accentuating the social and cultural importance of food in prison. This article employs a tripartite conceptual framework for contemplating and demarcating food's different valuations in prison. We draw from our interviews with over 500 incarcerated individuals to demonstrate how acquiring, trading, and preparing food is inscribed with use, exchange, and sign values. In doing so, we provide illustrative examples of how food informs processes of stratification, distinction, and violence in prison.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with