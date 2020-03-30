Skip to main content
Northeastern, Corrections & Reentry LabPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 30, 2020

Understanding the Impacts of Corrections Officer Suicide

Between 2010 and 2015, at least 20 corrections officers working for the Massachusetts Department of Correction (MADOC) died by suicide. The average suicide rate for MADOC corrections officers over this period was approximately 105 per 100,000 –a rate that is at least seven ...

by Natasha A. Frost
Published onApr 30, 2020
Description

In 2016, my colleague Carlos Monteiro and I were awarded a federal grant from the National Institute of Justice to work with the MADOC in conducting an expansive mixed methods study of suicide in corrections. We articulated five primary goals for this work: 1. Develop a nuanced understanding of the context within which officer suicide has occurred; 2. Comprehensively assess the many impacts of correctional officer suicide on families, friends, and colleagues; 3. Better understand the impact of officer suicides on the institutional environment; 4. Identify correlates of (and risk factors for) anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideation; and 5. Understand how the structure, function, and composition of officers' social networks might be related to suicide ideation, as well as to indicators of well-being.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with