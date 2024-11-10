Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxivPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 10, 2024

Radical networks and terrorist action: the importance of social relationships and network positions

In most models on terrorism, interaction with other radicals is a key factor. However, systematic empirical evidence that radical ties affect behaviour is scarce. Our access to detailed police information allows us to apply Social Network Analysis (SNA) on a Dutch ...

by Casper S. van Nassau, Tomáš Diviák, Christianne J. de Poot, and Frank M. Weerman
Published onDec 10, 2024
Radical networks and terrorist action: the importance of social relationships and network positions
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Radical networks and terrorist action: the importance of social relationships and network positions
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Global Crime

ABSTRACT

In most models on terrorism, interaction with other radicals is a key factor. However, systematic empirical evidence that radical ties affect behaviour is scarce. Our access to detailed police information allows us to apply Social Network Analysis (SNA) on a Dutch Salafi-Jihadi network and analyse the social relationships and network positions of 80 actors, out of whom 20 turned to terrorist acts. The results suggest that ties to leaders and terrorist offenders, co-attendance of radicalising settings and greater structural embeddedness relate to the likelihood of individual actors to turn to acts of terrorism. However, we also find some individual attributes that may offer competing explanations. In this paper we discuss our findings and address how future research may provide further insights into an important issue for agencies involved in countering terrorism: which radical actors, if any, are more likely to turn to acts of terrorism?

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with