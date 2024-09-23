Open Research: Examples of good practice, and resources across disciplines

Abstract

Open research is best described as “an umbrella term used to refer to the concepts of openness, transparency, rigor, reproducibility, replicability, and accumulation of knowledge” (Crüwell et al., 2019, p. 3). Although a lot of open research practices have commonly been discussed under the term “open science”, open research applies to all disciplines. If the concept of open research is new to you, it might be difficult for you to determine how you can apply open research practices to your research. The aim of this document is to provide resources and examples of open research practices that are relevant to your discipline. The document lists case studies of open research per discipline, and resources per discipline (organised as: general, open methods, open data, open output and open education). Note that this document is updated annually each Autumn (last update January 2024). Note also that from October 2022 the resources in this document were also made available as webpages here: https://www.ukrn.org/disciplines/