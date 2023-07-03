Linking artificial intelligence facilitated academic misconduct to existing prevention frameworks

Abstract

This paper connects the problem of artificial intelligence (AI)-facilitated academic misconduct with crime-prevention based recommendations about the prevention of academic misconduct in more traditional forms. Given that academic misconduct is not a new phenomenon, there are lessons to learn from established information relating to misconduct perpetration and frameworks for prevention. The relevance of existing crime prevention frameworks for addressing AI-facilitated academic misconduct are discussed and the paper concludes by outlining some ideas for future research relating to preventing AI-facilitated misconduct and monitoring student attitudes and behaviours with respect to this type of behaviour.