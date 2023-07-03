Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice StudiesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 03, 2023DOI

Linking artificial intelligence facilitated academic misconduct to existing prevention frameworks

This paper connects the problem of artificial intelligence (AI)-facilitated academic misconduct with crime-prevention based recommendations about the prevention of academic misconduct in more traditional forms. Given that academic misconduct is not a new phenomenon, there are ...

by Daniel Birks and Joseph Clare
Published onAug 03, 2023
Linking artificial intelligence facilitated academic misconduct to existing prevention frameworks
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Linking artificial intelligence facilitated academic misconduct to existing prevention frameworks
Linking artificial intelligence facilitated academic misconduct to existing prevention frameworks
by Birks, Daniel and Clare, Joseph
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Oct 15, 2023
  • edintegrity.biomedcentral.com
Description

Version-of-record in International Journal for Educational Integrity

Abstract

This paper connects the problem of artificial intelligence (AI)-facilitated academic misconduct with crime-prevention based recommendations about the prevention of academic misconduct in more traditional forms. Given that academic misconduct is not a new phenomenon, there are lessons to learn from established information relating to misconduct perpetration and frameworks for prevention. The relevance of existing crime prevention frameworks for addressing AI-facilitated academic misconduct are discussed and the paper concludes by outlining some ideas for future research relating to preventing AI-facilitated misconduct and monitoring student attitudes and behaviours with respect to this type of behaviour.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with