Simon Fraser University, School of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 02, 2023DOI

Violent assault geographies in northeastern Australia

by Tarah Hodgkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, and Martin A. Andresen
Published onMar 02, 2023
by Tarah Hodgkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, and Martin A. Andresen
  • Published on Mar 02, 2023
  • journals.plos.org
As climate change produces more extreme weather, it is increasingly important to understand the impacts of these changes on social behaviour. The relationship between weather and crime has been studied across numerous contexts. However, few studies examine the correlation between weather and violence in southern, non-temperate climates. In addition, the literature lacks longitudinal research that controls for international changes in crime trends. In this study, we examine over 12 years of assault-related incidents in the state of Queensland, Australia. Controlling for deviations in trend for temperature and rainfall, we explore the relationship between violent crime and weather across Köppen climate classifications. Findings provide important insight into the impact of weather on violence across temperate, tropical, and arid climate regions.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)

ISSN 2766-7170
