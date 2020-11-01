Can increasing years of schooling reduce type 2 diabetes (T2D)?: Evidence from a Mendelian randomization of T2D and 10 of its risk factors

Description

© 2020, The Author(s). A focus in recent decades has involved examining the potential causal impact of educational attainment (schooling years) on a variety of disease and life-expectancy outcomes. Numerous studies have broadly revealed a link suggesting that as years of formal schooling increase so too does health and wellbeing; however, it is unclear whether the associations are causal. Here we use Mendelian randomization, an instrumental variables technique, with a two-sample design, to probe whether more years of schooling are causally linked to type 2 diabetes (T2D) and 10 of its attendant risk factors. The results revealed a protective effect of more schooling years against T2D (odds ratio = 0.39; 95% confidence interval: 0.26, 0.58; P = 3.89 × 10–06), which in turn might be partly mediated by more years of schooling being protective against the following: having a father with T2D, being overweight, having higher blood pressure and higher levels of circulating triglycerides, and having lower levels of HDL cholesterol. More schooling years had no effect on risk for gestational diabetes or polycystic ovarian syndrome and was associated with a decreased likelihood of moderate physical activity. These findings imply that strategies to retain adults in higher education may help reduce the risk for a major source of metabolic morbidity and mortality.