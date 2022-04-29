Skip to main content
Published on May 29, 2022

A Preliminary Exploration of the Multimedia Principle’s Applicability for Improving Comprehension of Youth Interrogation Rights

by Christopher J. Lively and colleagues
Published onMay 29, 2022
by Christopher J. Lively, Brent Snook, Kirk Luther, Meagan I. Mccardle, and John C. House
  • Published on May 13, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

We examined the extent to which presenting youth interrogation rights using different combinations of three multimedia elements (Animation, Audio, and Caption) improved comprehension. A 2 (Animation: Present, Absent) × 2 (Audio: Present, Absent) × 2 (Caption: Present, Absent) between-participants design was employed using samples of adults (Experiment 1: N = 207) and youth (Experiment 2: N = 193). Participants in both experiments were shown one of eight multimedia presentations and asked about their understanding of the presented youth interrogation rights. In both experiments, the multimedia presentation that contained animation and caption led to the highest level of comprehension. Implications of these findings for protecting youth and the use of technology during interrogations are discussed.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
