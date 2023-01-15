Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Northeastern, Violence & Justice Research LabPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 15, 2023DOI

Addressing Hate Crime in the 21st Century: Trends, Threats, and Opportunities for Intervention

Hate crimes, often referred to as bias-motivated crimes, have garnered greater public attention and concern as political rhetoric in the United States and internationally has promoted the exclusion of people based on their group identity. This review examines what we know ...

by Amy Farrell and Sarah Lockwood
Published onJan 15, 2023
Addressing Hate Crime in the 21st Century: Trends, Threats, and Opportunities for Intervention
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Addressing Hate Crime in the 21st Century: Trends, Threats, and Opportunities for Intervention
by Amy Farrell and Sarah Lockwood
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Hate crimes, often referred to as bias-motivated crimes, have garnered greater public attention and concern as political rhetoric in the United States and internationally has promoted the exclusion of people based on their group identity. This review examines what we know about the trends in hate crime behavior and the legal responses to this problem across four main domains. First, we describe the legal framework and recent attempts to expand hate crime protections beyond historically disenfranchised groups. Second, we examine recent trends and patterns of hate crime victimization. Third, we review what is known about those who perpetrate hate crimes and those who experience hate crime victimization. Finally, we examine the efficacy of efforts to respond to and prevent hate crime. This review examines a wide range of bias-motivated harms and suggests how future research and policy can be more inclusive of victimization extending beyond traditionally understood hate crimes.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with