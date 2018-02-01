Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 01, 2018

Social Inclusion from Below: The Perspectives of Street Gangs and their Possible Effects on Declining Homicide Rates in Ecuador

Report prepared for the Inter-American Development Bank (2018)

by David C. Brotherton and Rafael Gude
Published onMar 01, 2018
Social Inclusion from Below: The Perspectives of Street Gangs and their Possible Effects on Declining Homicide Rates in Ecuador
key-enterThis Pub is a Preprint of
Social Inclusion from Below: The Perspectives of Street Gangs and their Possible Effects on Declining Homicide Rates in Ecuador
by David C. Brotherton and Rafael Gude
  • Hide Description
  • academicworks.cuny.edu
Description

Since 2007, the Ecuadorian approach to crime control has emphasized efforts to reach higher levels of social control based on policies of social inclusion and innovations in criminal justice and police reform.One innovative aspect of this approach was the decision to legalize a number of street gangs in 2007. The government claims the success of these policies can be seen in homicide rates that have fallen from 15.35 per 100,000 in 2011 to 5 per 100,000 in 2017. However, little is understood about the factors and their combination that have produced this outcome. To explore this phenomenon, we developed a research project focusing on the impact of street gangs involved in processes of social inclusion on violence reduction. From April to October 2017, we collected multiple data sets including 60 face-to-face interviews with members from four different street subcultures in several field sites, field observations, and archival materials to answer two primary questions: How has the relationship between street groups and state agencies changed in the past 10 years? How has this changed relationship contributed to a hitherto unexamined role in the homicide reduction phenomenon of Ecuador? We found that legalization helped reduce violence and criminality drastically while providing a space, both culturally and legally, to transform the social capital of the gang into effective vehicles of behavioral change. In policy terms, we argue that the social inclusion approach to street gangs should be continued and highlighted as a model of best practices of the state.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with