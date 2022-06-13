Skip to main content
Coordinated community response to prevent elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation: randomized control trial

by Christopher D. Maxwell, Kourtnie Rodgers Almanza, and Carolyn E. Z. Pickering
Published onJul 13, 2022
by Maxwell, Christopher D., Almanza, Kourtnie Rodgers, and Pickering, Carolyn E. Z.
  • Published on Jul 06, 2022
To test if the Community Complex Care Response Team (C3RT), a coordinated community response model, impacts the likelihood of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation among at-risk community-dwelling older adults. One hundred forty-six participants were randomly assigned to receive either the C3RT intervention (n = 74) or the standard practice (n = 72). Cox regression analyses were used to test whether the intervention delayed incidents of EANF victimization measured by when adult protective services opened an investigation, when the police recorded a victimization, and when a hospital admission took place. Assignment to the C3RT intervention program did not significantly delay incidents of EANF victimization indicator. This C3RT approach did not produce the desired outcomes, though the project demonstrates that it is ethical and feasible to implement an RCT to test an intervention with vulnerable populations.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
