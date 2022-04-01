Exposure to Gun Violence Among the Population of Chicago Community Violence Interventionists

Description

Background. In spite of increased calls for policy investment in community-based violence intervention efforts, very little information exists about the existing interventionist workforce or its basic work conditions. The researchers set out to learn about the population of community violence intervention workers in a major American city (Chicago, IL) and assess its work-related exposure to gun violence. Methods. Between March and November 2021, the researchers conducted a near-census of Chicago community-based violence interventionists using a researcher-guided webbased survey. Based on survey responses, they analyzed the demographic composition and work-related exposure to violence of Chicago interventionists. They used 100% confidence intervals to generate population levels of witnessing violence on the job. Findings. 93% of contacted interventionists agreed to participate in the study, representing 87% of the professional population in Chicago. The majority of interventionists are middleaged Black men. Exposure to violence among this population is substantial; workers regularly confront scenes of gun violence, injury, and death, with nearly 12% reporting being personally shot at in the last year during the course of professional duties. Interpretation. Increased policy attention should be given to the personal costs associated with violence intervention work. Public health practice should consider methods for improving worker safety and reducing worker exposure to violence while developing robust systems of support for its most vulnerable practitioners on the front lines of community violence.