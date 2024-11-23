Cultural Efficacy: An Alternative to Collective Efficacy

Abstract

Cultural efficacy (Author, forthcoming, (a) & (b)) suggests internalized cultural values in conjunction with cultural identity work to (1) restrain individuals from deviant behavior while (2) motivating each to respond to community deviance. In this theoretical discussion of cultural efficacy within a Native American Indian tribal community, the theory of collective efficacy (Sampson, Roaenbush & Earls, 1997) is analyzed. The author argues cultural efficacy is a more robust construct to use in tribal communities to better understand community-level dynamics that might intercede in the prevention (or amelioration) of criminogenic community circumstances. A variety of statistical analyses and cultural interpretive techniques are used to support this idea. Directions for future research using cultural efficacy as a construct are provided.