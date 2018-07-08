Abstract

Gennaro F. Vito is a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Louisville. Holding a Ph.D. in Public Administration from The Ohio State University, Vito has made significant contributions to the field of criminal justice. His numerous grants and publications address topics like capital sentencing, police leadership, and the effectiveness of criminal justice programs. He is Past President and Fellow of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS). From the ACJS Police Section, he received the Bruce Smith Award and the Outstanding Service Award. At the University of Louisville, he received the Dean’s Outstanding Performance Award for Research, the President’s Award for Outstanding Scholarship, and the Distinguished University Scholar Award. (Visit Vito’s profile on Google Scholar here.)

With Brendan Dooley (2018)

