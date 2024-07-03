Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Research & Evaluation CenterPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 03, 2024DOI

Ticket Punch: The Consequences of Fare Evasion Enforcement in New York City Subways

Researchers at the John Jay College Research and Evaluation Center (JohnJayREC) investigated transit fare evasion in subway stations and station complexes throughout New York City between 2018 and 2023. The study was conducted as part of the New York City Police Reform and ...

by Sheyla A. Delgado, Gina Moreno, Fidel Osorio, Richard Espinobarros, and Jeffrey Butts
Published onAug 03, 2024
Ticket Punch: The Consequences of Fare Evasion Enforcement in New York City Subways
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Ticket Punch: The Consequences of Fare Evasion Enforcement in New York City Subways
Ticket Punch: The Consequences of Fare Evasion Enforcement in New York City Subways
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 01, 2024
  • johnjayrec.nyc
Description

Version-of-record at johnjayrec.nyc

Abstract

Researchers at the John Jay College Research and Evaluation Center (JohnJayREC) investigated transit fare evasion in subway stations and station complexes throughout New York City between 2018 and 2023. The study was conducted as part of the New York City Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan, overseen by the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice (MOCJ). The research team analyzed associations between fare evasion and arrests reported by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and considered the social and economic characteristics of the neighborhoods surrounding each transit station. The study found no statistically significant associations between fare evasion enforcements and total arrests for felonies and misdemeanors. Fare evasion enforcement, however, was most prevalent in stations whose neighborhoods were characterized by high socioeconomic disadvantage. The statistical interaction of crime rates, fare evasion enforcement, and socioeconomic disadvantage underscores the role of social factors in public safety.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with