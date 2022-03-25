Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 25, 2022DOI

The Relationship between Parenting Practices and Cyberbullying Perpetration: The Mediating Role of Moral Beliefs

by Jaeyong Choi, Seungmug (Zech) Lee, and Layne Dittmann
Published onApr 25, 2022
Criminologists and psychologists have long recognized that parenting practices can affect childhood outcomes and the development of moral beliefs in children. Another body of literature provides evidence that morality is a key cause of antisocial behavior. Yet, a noticeable gap in this line of work has been testing the mediation effects of parenting practices on cyberbullying via moral beliefs. Using a sample of South Korean adolescents, we tested whether moral beliefs mediate the relationships between parenting practices and cyberbullying perpetration. Results show that parental supervision and excessive parenting can influence cyberbullying perpetration and that the impact of parenting practices is partially indirect through moral beliefs.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
