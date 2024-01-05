Skip to main content
Ghent University, Department of Criminology
Published on Jan 05, 2024
DOI

Characteristics and associated factors of self-reported sexual aggression in the Belgian population aged 16–69

Sexual violence is a major public health, societal, and judicial problem worldwide. Studies investigating the characteristics of its perpetrators often rely on samples of convicted offenders, which are biased by low reporting and conviction rates. Based on a self-report study ...

by Evelyn Schapansky, Ines Keygnaert, and Christophe Vandeviver
Published onJan 05, 2024
Characteristics and associated factors of self-reported sexual aggression in the Belgian population aged 16–69
Characteristics and associated factors of self-reported sexual aggression in the Belgian population aged 16–69
Characteristics and associated factors of self-reported sexual aggression in the Belgian population aged 16–69
by Schapansky, Evelyn, Keygnaert, Ines, and Vandeviver, Christophe
  • Published on Sep 16, 2023
  • crimesciencejournal.biomedcentral.com
Version-of-record in Crime Science

Abstract

Sexual violence is a major public health, societal, and judicial problem worldwide. Studies investigating the characteristics of its perpetrators often rely on samples of convicted offenders, which are biased by low reporting and conviction rates. Based on a self-report study in the Belgian general population aged 16 to 69 (n = 4687), we provide lifetime and past-year prevalence rates of sexual aggression and report the characteristics of the events, including type, target, and the applied coercion strategies. Future research should use behaviourally specific questions that take the perpetrator’s perspective into account to limit interpretation ambiguity which could reduce unintentional non-disclosure of sexual aggression.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
