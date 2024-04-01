National Crime Victimization Survey: Prevalence Estimation Methods

Abstract

This report evaluates the current method for estimating prevalence rates using the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS). Because the NCVS was designed to produce victimization rates and uses a rotating panel, its data structure contributes to challenges with estimating prevalence rates. Several alternative methods were compared to determine whether any would overcome the limitations of the current method. Additionally, detailed examples were developed to illustrate how each method could be operationalized and what the resulting estimates would look like. See the accompanying report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, A New Measure of Prevalence for the National Crime Victimization Survey.