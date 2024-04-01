Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 01, 2024DOI

National Crime Victimization Survey: Prevalence Estimation Methods

This report evaluates the current method for estimating prevalence rates using the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS). Because the NCVS was designed to produce victimization rates and uses a rotating panel, its data structure contributes to challenges with estimating ...

by Marcus Berzofsky, Stephanie Zimmer, and Christopher Krebs
Published onMay 01, 2024
National Crime Victimization Survey: Prevalence Estimation Methods
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
National Crime Victimization Survey: Prevalence Estimation Methods
National Crime Victimization Survey: Prevalence Estimation Methods
  • Hide Description
  • bjs.ojp.gov
Description

Version-of-record on bjs.ojp.gov

Abstract

This report evaluates the current method for estimating prevalence rates using the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS). Because the NCVS was designed to produce victimization rates and uses a rotating panel, its data structure contributes to challenges with estimating prevalence rates. Several alternative methods were compared to determine whether any would overcome the limitations of the current method. Additionally, detailed examples were developed to illustrate how each method could be operationalized and what the resulting estimates would look like. See the accompanying report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, A New Measure of Prevalence for the National Crime Victimization Survey.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with