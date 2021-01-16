Review 2 of "'It’s Not a Conversation Starter.' Or is it?: Stigma Management Strategies of the Formerly Incarcerated in Personal and Occupational Settings"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

The paper is a nice contribution to the literature on stigma management. There are novel findings that add dimensions to the topic. My main concern is that the paper is too long. The Literature Review could be condensed and the Findings section could be drastically reduced to focus only on the novel contributions to the stigma management literature. If the authors are willing to do this, the paper would require some reframing to draw a focus to the contexts (employment and interpersonal relationships) in which strategies are considered and how they sometimes change over time and depending on the presence of a “wise” other. I include more comments below.

