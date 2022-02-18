Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 18, 2022DOI

Six Lines: A Methodological Agenda for Critical Gang Studies

by Alistair Fraser and Elke Van Hellemont
Published onMar 18, 2022
Six Lines: A Methodological Agenda for Critical Gang Studies
Six Lines: A Methodological Agenda for Critical Gang Studies
by Fraser, Alistair and Van Hellemont, Elke
  • Published on Mar 17, 2022
  • link.springer.com
Description

In the twenty-first century, the established methodological props for gang research have worn increasingly thin. Place-based definitions involving territorial groups confined to neighbourhood fiefdoms have become increasingly fractured, as shifts in social life increasingly overwhelm and undercut such approaches. This paper seeks to offer a new methodological agenda for transnational gang studies that is premised on the significance of mobility and flow. The paper first sets out a review of existing approaches, drawing on three established lines in critical gang studies—vertical, horizontal and parallel—which are rooted in place. Next, we suggest three emergent lines—circular, radial and transversal—which are designed to interrogate dynamics of mobility and technology in global gang studies. We suggest, in conclusion, that methods based on ‘flow’ should not replace those rooted in ‘place’ but must operate in a dialogue between online and terrestrial space, paying close attention to the role technology plays in shaping social interaction.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
