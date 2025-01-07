Skip to main content
Academy of Criminal Justice SciencesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 07, 2025

Learning While Doing: Mock Trials as Active Learning Strategies in Comparative Criminal Justice Courses

While traditional, teacher-centered teaching has been a staple of college teaching, active learning has gained popularity. This article describes mock trials, a form of active learning. We utilize a quasi-experimental design to assess the effects of student participation ...

by Sanja Kutnjak Ivković and Yang Vincent Liu
Published onFeb 07, 2025
Abstract

While traditional, teacher-centered teaching has been a staple of college teaching, active learning has gained popularity. This article describes mock trials, a form of active learning. We utilize a quasi-experimental design to assess the effects of student participation in mock trials on their self-perceived learning and their actual learning of class materials. Based on pre- and post-trial surveys of 288 students, we analyze student views about their learning. Our results demonstrate that participation in mock trials not only increases students’ perceptions of learning but also increases their familiarity with the criminal procedural rules used in different countries. While our study is housed within the context of a comparative criminal justice class, our approach can easily be adjusted to other criminal justice classes, including those focused on the court system or criminal procedure.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
