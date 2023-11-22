Adjusting for Random Measurement Error and Misclassification Using SIMEX

Abstract

In this workshop we will practice using SIMEX (Cook & Stefanski, 1994) and MC-SIMEX (Küchenhoff et al., 2006) to adjust for different types of random measurement error and misclassification. To do so we will employ the package simex (Lederer et al., 2019), and a couple of datasets derived from the Cyber Security Breaches Survey and the Magistrates Court Sentencing Survey. This is the second practical exercise from day 2 of the short course ‘Adjustment Methods for Data Quality Problems: Missing Data, Measurement Error, and Misclassification.’ You can download the associated lecture slides and data here: https://github.com/jmpinasanchez/measurement