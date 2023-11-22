Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Preprints + Working Papers
Published on Dec 22, 2023DOI

Adjusting for Random Measurement Error and Misclassification Using SIMEX

Training materials for short course ‘Adjustment Methods for Data Quality Problems: Missing Data, Measurement Error, and Misclassification.’

by Jose Pina-Sánchez and Albert Varela
Published onDec 22, 2023
Adjusting for Random Measurement Error and Misclassification Using SIMEX
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Adjusting for Random Measurement Error and Misclassification Using SIMEX
by Jose Pina-Sánchez and Albert Varela
  • Hide Description
  • recountingcrime.files.wordpress.com
Description

ESRC-funded 'Recounting Crime' project website

Abstract

In this workshop we will practice using SIMEX (Cook & Stefanski, 1994) and MC-SIMEX (Küchenhoff et al., 2006) to adjust for different types of random measurement error and misclassification. To do so we will employ the package simex (Lederer et al., 2019), and a couple of datasets derived from the Cyber Security Breaches Survey and the Magistrates Court Sentencing Survey. This is the second practical exercise from day 2 of the short course ‘Adjustment Methods for Data Quality Problems: Missing Data, Measurement Error, and Misclassification.’ You can download the associated lecture slides and data here: https://github.com/jmpinasanchez/measurement

simex_practical_28thnovember2023-1.pdf
654 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with