Firearm shootings and the police response: examining the impact of gunshot detection technology

Abstract

This study explores the impact of gunshot detection technology (GDT) implementation in the police departments of Denver, CO, Milwaukee, WI, and Richmond, CA on officer workload and response times to firearm shooting notifications. The findings reveal all three departments experienced a twofold increase of being alerted to shooting-related incidents following the implementation of GDT, leading to a two- to threefold increase in staff time allocated to responding to these incidents. Response times to specific events were generally quicker for GDT alerts compared to traditional 911 calls for service regarding shots heard events. However, the notable time savings predominantly stem from the duration between the notification and the assignment of an officer, rather than the actual time taken by the officer to arrive at the scene after being assigned to the event. Insights from interviews with 46 law enforcement stakeholders and criminal justice partners offer optimal approaches for investigating shooting notifications and best practices for GDT program management. While GDT programs effectively reduce response times, agencies must anticipate increased workloads and implement specific program characteristics for optimal effectiveness.