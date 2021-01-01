La ecología de las instituciones educativas: entorno, control social y comportamiento en colegios de Colombia

Description

According to studies of social control, there is a positive relationship between physical, and social disorder. In this study, we employ an onsite observation instrument of the environment to a set of schools in Colombia to estimate the relationship between the physical and social environment elements and the prevalence of non-traditional behaviors and interactions. Our results indicate that the more the signs of physical disorder, the more the number of non-traditional behaviors and interactions. However, we found less prevalence of these behaviors when there are better hygiene and less non-traditional behaviors outside schools.