Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Reviews + Comments
Published on Feb 16, 2021DOI

Review 3 of "'It’s Not a Conversation Starter.' Or is it?: Stigma Management Strategies of the Formerly Incarcerated in Personal and Occupational Settings"

...Qualitative...Criminology

by Francesca Vianello
Published onFeb 16, 2021
Review 3 of "'It’s Not a Conversation Starter.' Or is it?: Stigma Management Strategies of the Formerly Incarcerated in Personal and Occupational Settings"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

See minor changes to do and how inside the paper (comments):

Add some bibliographic research evidence

Add some assumptions in the interpretation of the data 

QC article REV.docx
88 KB
Connections
1 of 2
Another Review of “It’s Not a Conversation Starter.” Or is it?: Stigma Management Strategies of the Formerly Incarcerated in Personal and Occupational Settings
Review 2 of "'It’s Not a Conversation Starter.' Or is it?: Stigma Management Strategies of the Formerly Incarcerated in Personal and Occupational Settings"
Review 2 of "'It’s Not a Conversation Starter.' Or is it?: Stigma Management Strategies of the Formerly Incarcerated in Personal and Occupational Settings"
by Douglas Evans
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Feb 16, 2021
  • www.crimrxiv.com
Description

...Qualitative...Criminology

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with