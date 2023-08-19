Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime SciencePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 19, 2023DOI

Understanding prison violence in Aotearoa New Zealand using machine learning

Prison violence is a major safety issue for people in prison and staff. In Aotearoa New Zealand, all prison incidents are recorded on the Department of Corrections (Ara Poutama Aotearoa) COBRA database. An analysis of prison violence at the unit level is applied using machine ...

by Lars Brabyn and Andrew Day
Published onSep 19, 2023
Understanding prison violence in Aotearoa New Zealand using machine learning
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Understanding prison violence in Aotearoa New Zealand using machine learning
by Lars Brabyn, Andrew Day, Randolph Grace, and Armon Tamatea
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Prison violence is a major safety issue for people in prison and staff. In Aotearoa New Zealand, all prison incidents are recorded on the Department of Corrections (Ara Poutama Aotearoa) COBRA database. An analysis of prison violence at the unit level is applied using machine learning to provide a prediction model of prison violence as well as identify important factors associated with violence. The analysis identifies gang affiliation and security class as important predictors of violence in prison. The study also demonstrates the importance of the social environment and spatial scale when conducting an analysis of prison data.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with