The DID-guide: A guide to developing digital mental health interventions

Abstract

The opportunities technology offers for improving mental health have led to a surge in digital interventions. A pivotal step in the development of such interventions involves translating theoretical intervention techniques into specific technological features. However, practical guidelines on how to approach this translation are currently underdeveloped. To support efforts to develop digital mental health interventions, from theoretical inception to an actual digital intervention, we present the Digital Intervention Development Guide (DID-Guide). The DID-Guide is structured into two distinct phases. Phase 1 establishes the intervention's theoretical foundation, outlining the steps for developing a theoretical intervention framework. Phase 2 translates this theoretical framework into actionable technological features, that make up the intervention. We break down the DID-Guide's two phases into a series of actionable steps, accompanied by concrete examples from a recent intervention that can be delivered through both a smartphone app and Virtual Reality. The DID-Guide serves as a comprehensive resource for creating impactful digital mental health interventions, while also facilitating collaboration and communication among a diverse range of stakeholders, including researchers, clinicians, and software developers.