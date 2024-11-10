Skip to main content
Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & LawPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 10, 2024DOI

The DID-guide: A guide to developing digital mental health interventions

The opportunities technology offers for improving mental health have led to a surge in digital interventions. A pivotal step in the development of such interventions involves translating theoretical intervention techniques into specific technological features. However, ...

by E.C.A. Mertens and J.-L. Van Gelder
Published onDec 10, 2024
Abstract

The opportunities technology offers for improving mental health have led to a surge in digital interventions. A pivotal step in the development of such interventions involves translating theoretical intervention techniques into specific technological features. However, practical guidelines on how to approach this translation are currently underdeveloped. To support efforts to develop digital mental health interventions, from theoretical inception to an actual digital intervention, we present the Digital Intervention Development Guide (DID-Guide). The DID-Guide is structured into two distinct phases. Phase 1 establishes the intervention's theoretical foundation, outlining the steps for developing a theoretical intervention framework. Phase 2 translates this theoretical framework into actionable technological features, that make up the intervention. We break down the DID-Guide's two phases into a series of actionable steps, accompanied by concrete examples from a recent intervention that can be delivered through both a smartphone app and Virtual Reality. The DID-Guide serves as a comprehensive resource for creating impactful digital mental health interventions, while also facilitating collaboration and communication among a diverse range of stakeholders, including researchers, clinicians, and software developers.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
Alan Daniel:

Could you elaborate on the kind of theoretical frameworks you’ve used in your examples? Are they based on CBT, ACT, or any other specific therapeutic approach?

ISSN 2766-7170
