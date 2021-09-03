Skip to main content
Reviews + Comments
Published on Oct 03, 2021DOI

Review 2 of "Do Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Strategies Deter Taggers? Voices from the Street"

by Lucia Summers
Published onOct 03, 2021
I attached the original manuscripts with suggested edits/corrections. Some are typos, some are minor tweaks that make the sentence clearer. Aside from these minor edits, I think the authors should briefly mention displacement in their discussion, as this is something that should be taken into account when designing and implementing CPTED strategies, and also something that the participants in this study referred to. I found the paper really interesting and I hope my feedback is helpful. Please feel free to email me if you have any questions and/or if you need me to decipher any of my handwriting ([email protected]).

Lucia Summers Annotated Review.pdf
3 MB
...Qualitative...Criminology

