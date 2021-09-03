Review 2 of "Do Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Strategies Deter Taggers? Voices from the Street"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

I attached the original manuscripts with suggested edits/corrections. Some are typos, some are minor tweaks that make the sentence clearer. Aside from these minor edits, I think the authors should briefly mention displacement in their discussion, as this is something that should be taken into account when designing and implementing CPTED strategies, and also something that the participants in this study referred to. I found the paper really interesting and I hope my feedback is helpful. Please feel free to email me if you have any questions and/or if you need me to decipher any of my handwriting ([email protected]).