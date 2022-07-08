Skip to main content
Published on Aug 08, 2022DOI

Immigration detention as a routine police measure: Discretionary powers in preemptive detention of noncitizens in Finland&nbsp;&nbsp;

by Jukka Könönen
Published onAug 08, 2022
Immigration detention as a routine police measure: Discretionary powers in preemptive detention of noncitizens in Finland
by Jukka Könönen
This article discusses how administrative practices shape immigration detention policies, addressing both administrative discretion in detention orders and their judicial supervision. Due to vaguely formulated legal criteria and ineffective ex-post judicial supervision, the authorities have considerable discretionary powers in ordering detentions for noncompliant and criminalized noncitizens. Instead of being a measure of last resort, immigration detention is used in a routine manner, with little individual assessment, for the enforcement of removals and the prevention of irregular migration, as well as extensively for crime prevention. The findings demonstrate the role of the police as the main actor in the detention system in Finland, with significant implications for the formation of detention policies.

 

ISSN 2766-7170
