Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Missouri—St. Louis, Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Mar 03, 2022DOI

Victimization in Different Types of Areas in the United States: SubnationalFindings from the National Crime Victimization Survey, 2010–2015

This report was produced by the University of Missouri-St. Louis for the Bureau of Justice Statistics underan Interagency Personnel Agreement. This report describes methods used to create “generic area”typologies based on geographic, social, economic, or demographic ...

by Janet Lauritsen
Published onMar 03, 2022
Victimization in Different Types of Areas in the United States: Subnational Findings from the National Crime Victimization Survey, 2010–2015
by Janet L. Lauritsen
Description

This report was produced by the University of Missouri-St. Louis for the Bureau of Justice Statistics under an Interagency Personnel Agreement. This report describes methods used to create “generic area” typologies based on geographic, social, economic, or demographic characteristics. These generic areas can represent places that are similar to each other based on the characteristics of interest. This report creates generic areas using three geographic indicators currently available in public-use National Crime Victimization Survey data: census region, metropolitan area status, and population size for the central cities of metropolitan areas.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
