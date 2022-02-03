Victimization in Different Types of Areas in the United States: SubnationalFindings from the National Crime Victimization Survey, 2010–2015

Description

This report was produced by the University of Missouri-St. Louis for the Bureau of Justice Statistics under an Interagency Personnel Agreement. This report describes methods used to create “generic area” typologies based on geographic, social, economic, or demographic characteristics. These generic areas can represent places that are similar to each other based on the characteristics of interest. This report creates generic areas using three geographic indicators currently available in public-use National Crime Victimization Survey data: census region, metropolitan area status, and population size for the central cities of metropolitan areas.