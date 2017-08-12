Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 12, 2017DOI

Sexual harassment of students on public transport: An exploratory study in Lucknow, India

by Kartikeya Tripathi, Herve Borrion, and Jyoti Belur
Published onSep 12, 2017
Sexual harassment of students on public transport: An exploratory study in Lucknow, India
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Sexual harassment of students on public transport: An exploratory study in Lucknow, India
by Tripathi, K, Borrion, H, and Belur, J
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 01, 2017
  • discovery.ucl.ac.uk
Description

Studies suggest that incidents of sexual harassment are common occurrence on public transport in India, but there is little reliable data to understand and tackle the problem. This research explores actual and witnessed victimisations as well as perceptions of the risk by a sample of 200 tertiary female students in Lucknow, India. Consistent with literature, sexual harassment victimisation appears to be most prevalent in buses and increases with the frequency of use of public transport. We found that the number of incidents experienced as a victim and as a witness were comparable, suggesting events of sexual harassment are not widely noticed by other passengers, perhaps because they are so commonplace as not to be especially noticed. Finally, the respondents felt female students were particularly targeted amongst women more generally, but did not identify any specific risk factors in relation to the profiles of the offenders or victims.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with