Sexual harassment of students on public transport: An exploratory study in Lucknow, India

Description

Studies suggest that incidents of sexual harassment are common occurrence on public transport in India, but there is little reliable data to understand and tackle the problem. This research explores actual and witnessed victimisations as well as perceptions of the risk by a sample of 200 tertiary female students in Lucknow, India. Consistent with literature, sexual harassment victimisation appears to be most prevalent in buses and increases with the frequency of use of public transport. We found that the number of incidents experienced as a victim and as a witness were comparable, suggesting events of sexual harassment are not widely noticed by other passengers, perhaps because they are so commonplace as not to be especially noticed. Finally, the respondents felt female students were particularly targeted amongst women more generally, but did not identify any specific risk factors in relation to the profiles of the offenders or victims.