Postprints + Versions of Record
Consequences of child maltreatment victimisation in internalising and externalising mental health problems

by Manuel Vilarino, Barbara G. Amado, Dolores Seijo, Adriana Selaya, and Ramon Arce
Purpose The literature on the prevalence of child maltreatment is extensive, but studies are required to assess the impact on mental health to enhance the effectiveness of intervention programs. Method Thus, a field study was undertaken to evaluate depression, anxiety, and anger in 65 child victims of multiple types of maltreatment. Results The results showed that child maltreatment victim (CM-V) reported more depressive (36%), anxiety (45%), and anger (69%) symptoms than the normative sample. However, subjects were asymptomatic in approximately 25% of depression, 20% anxiety, and 5% of anger. Epidemiologically, the results revealed that the probability of caseness among the CM-Vs sample increased to around 85% for depression and anxiety and 90% for anger. Conclusions The clinical, social, and legal implications of the results are discussed.

 

