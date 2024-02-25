Evaluation Report: Violence Reduction Program at Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

Abstract

Nebraska’s LB 896, signed into law by the governor on April 19, 2022, called for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) to evaluate the quality of clinical and non-clinical programs funded by the department. In 2023, the Nebraska Center for Justice Research (NCJR), located within the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, was contracted to conduct these evaluations. NDCS selected its Violence Reduction Program (VRP) as the first clinical program for evaluation. This report summarizes the findings of NCJR’s process evaluation, outcome evaluation, and cost-benefit analysis of VRP.