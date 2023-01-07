¿Cómo se juzga a las chicas en el sistema de justicia juvenil español? Un estudio exploratorio a partir de datos primarios

Abstract

Algunos estudios apuntan que las mujeres reciben un trato benévolo por parte de los jueces, mientras que otros muestran una respuesta penal más dura contra ellas. No obstante, la mayoría de las investigaciones han sido realizadas en el ámbito internacional y abordan esta cuestión en el sistema de penal de adultos, desconociendo qué sucede en el sistema de justicia juvenil. El objetivo de este trabajo es conocer cuál es la respuesta penal que dan los jueces a esta delincuencia y si existen diferencias por sexo. Para ello, se ha llevado a cabo una investigación exploratoria en la que se han revisado los expedientes de reforma de 522 menores enjuiciados en tribunales españoles. Si bien se han encontrado algunas diferencias en el tipo y la duración de las medidas impuestas según el sexo de los menores, estas podrían ser legítimas debido a que las chicas cometen delitos leves y son menos reincidentes.



Currently, there is a scientific debate about the possible influence of gender on sentencing. While some research has shown that women receive a benevolent treatment by judges, other points out a harsher criminal response against them. However, most of research has been carried out in the international context and it has addressed this issue in the adult criminal system, ignoring what happens in the juvenile justice system. The aim of this paper is to explore the Spanish criminal justice system response against juvenile delinquency and to analyze possible differences by gender. For this reason, an exploratory research was carried out in which the judicial files of 522 youths prosecuted in Spanish courts were reviewed. Although some differences were found in the type and duration of the measures according to gender, these could be legitimate because the girls of the sample have committed minor crimes and are less reoffenders than boys.