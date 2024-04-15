Abstract

In 2021, the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice (MOCJ) contracted with several research centers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice to support research and/or technical assistance related to 6 of the 132 reform initiatives contained within the New York City Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan (“the Plan”). The Plan was the result of more than 85 listening sessions, roundtable discussions, town halls, and stakeholder engagement meetings conducted by NYPD and community partners. In March 2021, the NYC Council adopted the Plan via Resolution 1584 pursuant to State Executive Order Number 203. The City’s Reform Implementation Working Group was tasked with implementing and monitoring the progress of the 132 reform initiatives within the Plan. This report from NORC at the University of Chicago is aligned with reform initiative 84 of the Plan as directed by MOCJ and overseen by John Jay’s Research and Evaluation Center.

Recommended Citation: Roman, John K., Gregory Haugan, Benjamin Schapiro and Sofia Rodriguez (2024). Collateral Consequences: The Effects of Justice Processing for Violations of Drug Laws in New York City. A report from NORC at the University of Chicago. New York, NY: Research and Evaluation Center, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York.