Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 06, 2018DOI

Neuroforensics: Exploring the Legal Implications of Emerging Neurotechnologies

by National Research Council
Published onJul 06, 2018
Neuroforensics: Exploring the Legal Implications of Emerging Neurotechnologies
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Neuroforensics: Exploring the Legal Implications of Emerging Neurotechnologies
Neuroforensics: Exploring the Legal Implications of Emerging Neurotechnologies
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 06, 2018
  • www.nap.edu
Description

Technological advances in noninvasive neuroimaging, neurophysiology, genome sequencing, and other methods together with rapid progress in computational and statistical methods and data storage have facilitated large-scale collection of human genomic, cognitive, behavioral, and brain-based data. The rapid development of neurotechnologies and associated databases has been mirrored by an increase in attempts to introduce neuroscience and behavioral genetic evidence into legal proceedings. In March 2018, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine organized a workshop in order to explore the current uses of neuroscience and bring stakeholders from neuroscience and legal societies together in both the United Kingdom and the United States. Participants worked together to advance an understanding of neurotechnologies that could impact the legal system and the state of readiness to consider these technologies and where appropriate, to integrate them into the legal system. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with