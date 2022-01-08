Intimate Partner Violence Perpetrated by Men Seeking Help: The Explanatory Roles of Psychological Distress and Affect Dysregulation

Description

Despite an increase in research initiatives and prevention campaigns, intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a public health problem that affects many victims worldwide. The current study aims to examine whether psychological distress symptoms (anger, depression, and anxiety) are indirectly related to the perpetration of IPV (physical assault, psychological abuse, and coercive control) through affect dysregulation (AD) in men seeking help. Online questionnaires assessing psychological distress symptoms, AD, and violent behaviors were completed by 335 adult men entering treatment for IPV. A path analysis model revealed the indirect associations between psychological distress symptoms and higher IPV perpetration through higher AD. Symptoms of anger were indirectly related to the three forms of perpetrated IPV through higher AD. Symptoms of depression were, directly and indirectly, related to the three forms of perpetrated IPV through higher AD. Finally, symptoms of anxiety were directly related to lower physical assault perpetration, and indirectly related to higher physical assault and coercive control perpetration through higher AD. The final model explained 10% of the variance in perpetrated physical assault, 23% of the variance in perpetrated psychological abuse, and 13% of the variance in perpetrated coercive control. These results underline the necessity of assessing and addressing symptoms of psychological distress and AD among men perpetrators in the treatment of IPV.