Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 18, 2019

The Effects of Incarceration and Reentry on Community Health and Well-Being

by National Research Council
Published onSep 18, 2019
The Effects of Incarceration and Reentry on Community Health and Well-Being
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Effects of Incarceration and Reentry on Community Health and Well-Being: Proceedings of a Workshop
The Effects of Incarceration and Reentry on Community Health and Well-Being: Proceedings of a Workshop
by National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 18, 2019
  • www.nap.edu
Description

The high rate of incarceration in the United States contributes significantly to the nation’s health inequities, extending beyond those who are imprisoned to families, communities, and the entire society. Since the 1970s, there has been a seven-fold increase in incarceration. This increase and the effects of the post-incarceration reentry disproportionately affect low-income families and communities of color. It is critical to examine the criminal justice system through a new lens and explore opportunities for meaningful improvements that will promote health equity in the United States. The National Academies convened a workshop on June 6, 2018 to investigate the connection between incarceration and health inequities to better understand the distributive impact of incarceration on low-income families and communities of color. Topics of discussion focused on the experience of incarceration and reentry, mass incarceration as a public health issue, women’s health in jails and prisons, the effects of reentry on the individual and the community, and promising practices and models for reentry. The programs and models that are described in this publication are all Philadelphia-based because Philadelphia has one of the highest rates of incarceration of any major American city. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions of the workshop.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with