Weapon Detection in Public Access Facilities

Description

Accurate detection of weapons is an effective measure to prevent shooting events. In recent decades, there has been an increase in shooting violence in the United States. These events have occurred in different scenarios, including high-conglomeration public events, recreational events, hospitals, concerts, and even schools. One of the main factors considered to play a crucial role in these events is the general population's high availability and easy access to firearms. This concern encouraged the development of multiple technologies focused on producing weapons detection equipment that is efficient, accurate, reliable, and safe for security personnel and users and improves the level of security in these spaces. This research presents some statistics of firing events in the United States, contextualizes the need for a weapons detection system, describes the findings of a literature review of technologies currently available and under development for weapons detection, describing their operation and how it has been implemented in security systems. Finally, some essential operational considerations in implementing a security system for weapons detection are discussed as important aspects in evaluating its effectiveness.