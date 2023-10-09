✈️🛤️ CrimRxiv Consortium In-Person: Nov 15-17, 2023 (Philadelphia)

All events are at the conference hotel unless otherwise specified. See the meeting program for room details and to confirm times.

Wednesday, Nov 15

Get-togethers

7 pm Dinner El Vez , 121 S. 13th St | Who: Liaisons and their invitees, RSVP required | Cost: Going Dutch

8-10 pm Nebraska et al. Reception

Select Panels

8-9:20 am Advances in Police Screening and Community Responses Studying Gang Members

11 am-12:20 pm Global Cultural Criminology New Development in Cost-Benefit Analysis for Evidence-Based Crime Prevention Advances in Research on Crime Trends The Sources and Consequences of Prison Violence

2-3 pm Life Incarceration

Thursday, Nov 16

Get-togethers

12-6 pm Max Planck’s VR-Immersion Experience

5-6 pm Happy Hour McGillin's Olde Ale House , 1310 Drury St | Who: Faculty, staff and students of Consortium Members, no RSVP required | Cost: Personally covered by Scott up to TBD amount

6-9 pm Temple’s Reception McGillin's Olde Ale House , 1310 Drury St.

Select Panels

8-9:20 am Narrative and Psychosocial Approaches to Criminality

9:30-10:50 am Overview of the Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group Progressive Prosecution in Philadelphia Medicine, Criminology, & Truth Seeking

11 am-12:20 pm Prisons and Prison Management in Latin America and the Caribbean Prosecutorial Power in the Criminal Justice System

12:30-1:50 pm Geometrical Justice: The Death Penalty in America

2-3:20 pm Community and School Safety Future Directions for Evidence-Based Crime and Justice Policy Strength in Numbers: University-Based Criminal Justice Research Centers

3:30-4:50 pm Criminology on Trump Gendered Organizational and Criminal Justice Dynamics

Friday, Nov 17

Get-together

7-9 pm Northeastern’s Reception

Select Panels