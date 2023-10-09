Skip to main content
Published on Nov 09, 2023

✈️🛤️ CrimRxiv Consortium In-Person: Nov 15-17, 2023 (Philadelphia)

IRL happenings with the CrimRxiv Consortium's Founding Members, November 15-17, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA. To informally meet about the Consortium, contact CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques ([email protected]).

Published onNov 09, 2023
✈️🛤️ CrimRxiv Consortium In-Person: Nov 15-17, 2023 (Philadelphia)
·

All events are at the conference hotel unless otherwise specified. See the meeting program for room details and to confirm times.

Wednesday, Nov 15

Get-togethers

  • 7 pm

    Dinner El Vez, 121 S. 13th St | Who: Liaisons and their invitees, RSVP required | Cost: Going Dutch

  • Nebraska et al. Reception

Select Panels

  • 8-9:20 am

    Advances in Police Screening and Community Responses1

    Studying Gang Members2

  • 11 am-12:20 pm

    Global Cultural Criminology3

    New Development in Cost-Benefit Analysis for Evidence-Based Crime Prevention4

    Advances in Research on Crime Trends5

    The Sources and Consequences of Prison Violence6

  • 2-3 pm

    Life Incarceration7

Thursday, Nov 16

Get-togethers

Select Panels

  • 8-9:20 am

    Narrative and Psychosocial Approaches to Criminality8

  • 9:30-10:50 am

    Overview of the Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group9

    Progressive Prosecution in Philadelphia10

    Medicine, Criminology, & Truth Seeking11

  • 11 am-12:20 pm

    Prisons and Prison Management in Latin America and the Caribbean12

    Prosecutorial Power in the Criminal Justice System13

  • 12:30-1:50 pm

    Geometrical Justice: The Death Penalty in America14

  • 2-3:20 pm

    Community and School Safety15

    Future Directions for Evidence-Based Crime and Justice Policy16

    Strength in Numbers: University-Based Criminal Justice Research Centers17

  • 3:30-4:50 pm

    Criminology on Trump18

    Gendered Organizational and Criminal Justice Dynamics19

Friday, Nov 17

Get-together

  • 7-9 pm

    Northeastern’s Reception

Select Panels

  • 8-9:20 am

    Theorizing "The Prison" as an Institution20

  • 9:30 am-10:50 am

    CINA Project21

    Communities and Place22

    Recruiting and Retaining More Women in Policing23

  • 11 am-12:20 pm

    Applied Social Network Analysis in Criminology24

    Global Perspectives on White-Collar and Corporate Crime25

  • 12:30-1:50 pm

    Work Experiences and Correctional Officer Mental Health26

  • 2-3:20 pm

    Future of Cybercrime Studies27

    New Advances in Situational Crime Prevention …28

  • 3:30-4:50 pm

    Impacts on Inmate Flow and Prison Populations29

    Virtual Reality: The Next Big Thing in Criminology?30

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
